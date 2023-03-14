A big batch of honorees

Nineteen local players have been recognized for achievements on the basketball floor. A list appears below by league and school:

Heart of Illinois Conference

First team: Eureka- Ellie Cahill (unanimous, third time) and Tyler Heffren (junior, unanimous, second) & Fieldcrest- Ashlyn May (unanimous, second), Brady Ruestman (junior) and Kaitlin White (junior)

Second: Eureka- Ella Ausmus, Justis Bachman and Tyler Tate (junior) & Fieldcrest- Haley Carver and Carolyn Megow

Honorable mention; Eureka- Reagan Linder & Fieldcrest- Landon Modro

All-defensive: Eureka- Cahill (second time) and Spencer Wilcox & Fieldcrest- May (second) and Jordan Heider (sophomore)

Tri-County Conference

First: Roanoke-Benson- Lexi Weldon (unanimous) & Brianna Harms (first-year)

Second: Maggie Luginbuhl (junior)

Third: Nolan Hunter (junior)

Local flavor to be on hand for roundball games

Several individuals will participate in this Saturday’s Heart of Illinois Conference versus Illini Prairie Conference all-star games to be played at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and co-sponsored by WGCY-FM 106.3 and the Gibson City Area Hospital and Health Services. The girls’ contest will start at 5 p.m. followed by the boys. Both are for seniors only. Doors will open at 4 p.m. Representatives for the HOIC squads are below by school:

Eureka- Ella Ausmus, Justis Bachman, Ellie Cahill and Reagan Linder

Fieldcrest- Haley Carver, Ashlyn May, Carolyn Megow, Landon Modro and Mitch Neally (coach).

Eureka product Brandon Martin (Champaign St. Thomas More) will direct the IPC boys. In between games, a dunk contest will be held as well as a recognition ceremony for former coaches Rodney Kellar (Ridgeview), Tim Meiss (Eureka) and Matt Winkler (Fieldcrest). Both contests will be livestreamed by WGCY at www.network1.sports.com/. Once there, scroll down to WGCY, click on it and then on their website click on the listen live icon at the top of the page.

Hornets’ duo prevail indoors

Two Eureka boys won events during Saturday’s Rantoul Invitational held at the University of Illinois Armory in Champaign. Charlie Bardwell captured the 1600 in a time of four minutes 29 points 59 seconds. Lance Wiegand cleared six feet one and a half inches to win the high jump.

There were 35 boys’ and 35 girls’ squads on hand, but no team scores were kept.