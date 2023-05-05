BASEBALL

Eureka 13, Mercer County 12: Ben Lapp's three hits led the Hornets (22-2) during the Thursday road assignment at Aledo's Northside Park

Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn 0, Seneca 15 (4): Kody Knecht had the lone hit for the Rockets (7-14, 5-7) in Thursday's Tri-County Conference contest. It was called in the bottom of the four inning because of the 15-run rule

SOFTBALL

Hartsburg-Emden 2, Eureka 15 (5): Pava Carlson collected three hits and earned the win in the circle for the Hornets Thursday at the middle school. The 10-run rule went into effect in the fifth