Scholastic lites

  • Updated
CROSS COUNTRY

Teams, individuals qualify: Both Eureka squads and a trio of local runners advanced from this past weekend's Elmwood/Brimfield Sectional at Maple Lane Country Club. The Eureka girls placed first, as Anna Perry took runner-up honors. The boys clinched the sixth and final team spot, as Carson Lehman (32nd) was their top finisher. Fieldcrest's Mason Stoeger took second, while Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson had two qualifiers in Colin Delagrange (12th) and Abi Hodel (19th). The one A state finals are Saturday morning at Detweiller Park in Peoria

