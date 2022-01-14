 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scholastic lites

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Lexington 37, Eureka 51: Ellie Cahill's 23 points pushed over 1,000 for her prep career on Thursday for the Hornets (17-5, 9-0) in Heart of Illinois Conference action

Fieldcrest 50, El Paso-Gridley 26: Eighteen points by Haley Carver piloted the Knights (20-1, 8-1) during Thursday's league tussle

WRESTLING

Duo victorious: Eureka's Garrett Kean registered a pin at 120 pounds against Prairie Central in a non-scored Thursday triangular at Colfax. Derrick Wiles earned a 5-4 decision at 152 versus host Ridgeview/Lexington

