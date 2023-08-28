SOCCER

Roanoke-Benson/Eureka 2, Stillman Valley 1: Landon Martin provided the offense for the co-op versus the hosts in Friday's Colin Smith Invitational

R-B/E 1, Peoria Richwoods 0: A Jackson Beer tally was the difference in the third place game at the eight-team Colin Smith Invite

VOLLEYBALL

Fieldcrest finishes first, Sanders gets to 500: The Knights won all five matches at Saturday's Early Bird Invitational hosted by Spring Valley Hall. They swept Peru St. Bede (25-17, 25-15), Stark County (25-6, 25-9) and the hosts (25-12, 25-16), Princeton (25-11, 25-15) in the semifinals and Sherrard (23-25, 25-22, 25-23) in the finals. The triumph over Princeton was the 500th in the coaching career of Cathy Sanders. Bella Fortner dished out 59 assists on the day

Hornets take pool: Eureka prevailed in the first matches of the Macomb Classic at Western Illinois University's Brophy Hall. The Hornets (4-2) received four kills from Natalie Hobbs in a 25-13, 25-19 victory over Ridgewood. Sophie Musselman's eight kills paved the way to a 18-25, 25-15, 15-10 verduct over the host Bombers. Jessi Rokey recorded 13 kills in a 23-25, 25-16, 15-12 triumph over West Central. Allison deFreese recorded 16 assists in a 25-22, 25-23 setback to Illinois Valley Central in a semifinal. Rokey rang up eight kills in a 25-9, 23-25, 15-6 loss to Limestone for third out a pool of 16