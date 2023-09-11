Eureka, Fieldcrest and Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Benson were in cross country competition on Saturday. The Hornets went to Detweiller Park in Peoria for the First to the Finish Invitational, while the other two competed in the Gary Coates Invite at Princeton’s Zearing Park.

Elsewhere, the Knights clashed with Princeton in a Sept. 5 dual at ZP.

First to the Finish Invite

The Eureka boys took second out a pool of 46 squads. Scorers were Carson Lehman (14th), Andrew Perry (22nd), Brady Monk (27th), Timothy Rogers (63rd) and Jacob Skutt (69th). Tuscola, who swept the top four individual spots, won with 27 points.

The girls were third out a group of 38 teams, as they finished behind Tolono Unity and Anna-Jonesboro, respectively. Their placers included Meika Bender (16th), Claire Albertson (46th), Ava Otto (48th), Brenna Lehman (52nd) and Natali Roth (55th).

Coates Invite

LWRB and Sherrard tied for first on the girls’ side with 36 points, but a better fifth score gave the Tigers the nod. Elly Heineke and Kyndre Delagrange went first and second followed by Brooklyn Getz (eighth), Brianna Harms (11th) and Alaina Moore (32nd). Clare Phillips (15th) was the top Fieldcrest finisher followed by Tatiana Serna (24th), TeriLynn Timmerman (44th), Vada Timmerman (45th) and Emma Martin (61st).

Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel ended up fourth along with Nathan Buchanan (21st) and Landin Wright (25th). Results for LWRB were Wyatt Brown (10th), Toby Ulrich (26th), Geno Addo (29th), Wyatt Issacson (37th) and Kody Knecht (38th). Mercer County (48) nudged Sterling Newman by a single point in the team race.

Fieldcrest-Princeton

The hosts won both sides of the dual. Phillips was fourth to pace the girls followed by Serna (fifth), V. Timmerman (ninth), E. Martin (11th) and Hannah Schumacher (12th). The scorers for the boys were Wright (fourth), Buchanan (sixth), Scott Dickerson (11th), Ryan Smith (13th) and Owen Martin (14th).

Eureka and Fieldcrest are back on the course this Saturday. The Hornets run in the Dunlap Invite at 9:30, while the Knights go to Walnut for the Dale Donner Invite at 10 a.m.