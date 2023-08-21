Cross country starts in earnest this week around the Land of Lincoln. The following is a capsule view of the local teams:

Eureka

Depth should not be issue for the Hornets, who have 69 total, 43 boys and 26 girls.

“We’re very pleased,” said Hornets’ head coach Olivia Morris, who has the most individuals out in her tenure. “Specifically, over the summer. Our kids really showed up and made it a priority.”

The girls, who won a regional in 2022 and placed seventh in one A state competition, returns seniors Claire Albertson and Natali Roth, junior Meika Bender and sophomore Adeline Hubert.

“We’ve got a good group of juniors and seniors,” commented the former Olivia Klaus, who starts her seventh season with both programs at her alma mater. “Expectation is for the upperclass kids to do what they have been doing for the last two or three years. As always, get better, improve every meet and show leadership to the younger kids.”

Meanwhile, the boys, who were ninth in one A, welcomes back a trio of seniors in Andrew Perry, Brady Monk and Carson Lehman plus junior Tucker Hinkle.

“They have a really good set up,” Morris explained. “If they run to they’re strengths, which is to push each other, encourage each other and work together, they will move up.”

The excessive heat cancelled Tuesday’s co-ed dual opener versus Washington at Lower Lake Park. Eureka will try again next Tuesday with the Metamora Invitational at 4:30 p.m. from Black Partridge Park.

Notes: The Hornets will now a total of eight meets and again host the Heart of Illinois Conference Invitational on Oct. 14. The regional crown was the 18th for the girls, which included 12 in a row from 1998 to ’09.

Fieldcrest

There are 11 girls on the roster and the Knights will be led by senior Clare Phillips, who advanced to the sectional as a junior,

“She had a solid season last year and she followed that up with her best track season ever,” pointed out head coach Carol Bauer. “Her summer running has been good and we will continue to work on personal bests with her.”

Senior Tatiana Serna and junior Hannah Schumacher both return, while sophomore Macy Gochanour will be available when she has no volleyball commitments.

There are only five boys out, as they return another sectional qualifier in junior Caleb Krischel. Another junior, Nathan Buchanan, is out and will also juggle golf.

Yesterday’s Morris Early Bird Invite was not held due to the heat. The Knights will compete in Friday’s co-ed Illinois Valley Central Invite at Three Sisters Park just south of Chillicothe with a 6:30 p.m. start. That will be one of 14 meets prior to the postseason.

Notes: Bauer, who ran track for Illinois State University, starts her 21st season as head coach of both Fieldcrest squads.