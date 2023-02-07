;(2-9) H.S. BASKETBALL
;1;2;3;4;
Eureka;22;37;51;70
Tremont;14;25;40;49
Eureka (field goals-free throws-points): Spencer Wilcox 6-0-12, Tyler Heffren 5-4-16, Tyler Tate 5-2-12, Jake Morin 1-0-2, Justis Bachman 3-0-8, Carson Gold 5-0-14, Mason Schoolcraft 1-0-2, Zech Lapp 1-0-2, Eli Hahn 0-2-2, Cooper Peterson 0-0-0, Blake Leman 0-0-0, Zeke Mason 0-0-0, Elijah Maynard 0-0-0, Trent Barickowski 0-0-0, Totals 27-8-70
Tremont (fg-ft-pts.): Alex Garcia 5-1-11, Grant Williams 4-0-8, Nolan Parsons 6-0-15, Ryan Kaiser 1-1-3 JT Kaiser 1-1-4, Griffin Meeker 1-1-4, Casey Guard 0-2-2, Luke McLean 0-0-0, Alex Papanhause 1-0-2, Garrett Klaus 0-0-0, Cooper Chaney 0-0-0, Matthew Rafert 0-0-0, Christian Fourie 0-0-0, Totals 19-6-49
Three-pointers: E 8 (Gold 4, Bachman 2, Heffren 2), T 5 (Parsons 3, JT Kaiser, Meeker)
;1;2;3;4;0T;2OT
Fieldcrest;18;32;46;58;65;74
GCMS;17;29;50;58;65;73
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): Landon Modro 6-1-13, Brady Ruestman 6-1-13, Eddie Lorton 3-1-8, Nathan Cook 1-0-2, Jordan Heider 3-0-6, Connor Reichman 6-2-18, Dallas Cook 2-2-7, Jozia Johnson 3-0-7, Koltin Kearfott 0-0-0, Totals 30-7-74
GCMS (fg-ft-pts.): Zach Barnes 1-2-4, Kellan Fanson 1-10-12, Seth Kollross 4-2-10, Ty Cribbett 5-0-12, Chase Minion 5-7-18, Seth Barnes 5-2-14, Brayden Elliott 1-0-3, Ryker Grauer 0-0-0, Totals 22-23-73
Three-pointers: Fie 7 (Reichman 4, D. Cook, J. Johnson, Lorton), GCMS 6 (S. Barnes 2, Cribbett 2, Elliott, Minion)
;1;2;3;4;
Henry/Lowpoint-Washburn;7;11;17;18
Fieldcrest;29;50;69;82
H/L-W (fg-ft-pts.): Brooklyn Thompson 1-1-3, Kaitlyn Anderson 3-2-8, Rachel Eckert 2-0-5, Lauren Harbison 1-0-2, Mikayla Frawley 0-0-0, Desiree Couve 0-0-0, Daphaney Kessling 0-0-0, Taylor Frawley 0-0-0, Harper Schrock 0-0-0, Totals 7-3-18
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): Ashlyn May 5-1-11, Riley Burton 2-0-4, Carolyn Megow 6-1-13, Kaitlin White 8-2-24, Haley Carver 1-2-5, Macy Gochanour 1-2-5, Aliah Celis 1-1-3, Pru Mangan 1-0-3, Abby Harms 2-0-6, Cami Mangan 1-0-2, Ava Marty 2-0-4, Morgan Gerdes 1-0-2, Totals 31-9-82
Three-pointers: H/L-W 1 (Eckert), F 11 (White 6, Harms 2, Carver, Gochanour, P. Mangan)
;1;2;3;4
Fieldcrest;11;27;39;61
Midland;10;22;38;50
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): Modro 10-4-24, Ruestman 2-1-5, Lorton 2-2-7, N. Cook 1-2-4, Heider 1-0-2, Reichman 2-4-9, D. Cook 0-0-0, Jo. Johnson 3-2-10, Kearfott 0-0-0, Totals 21-15-61
Midland (fg-ft-pts.): Keegan Faulkner 5-3-15, Ben Collins 5-1-11, Jacob Spicer 0-0-0, Brett Smith 4-2-11, Riley McFadden 1-4-6, Ryan Bella 2-1-7, Quin Gauwitz 0-0-0, Dominic Rosa 0-0-0, Totals 17-11-50
Three-pointers: Fie 4 (Jo. Johnson 2, Lorton, Reichman), M 5 (Bella 2, Faulkner 2, Smith)
;1;2;3;4
Eureka;10;22;43;54
Fisher;17;17;36;37
Eureka (fg-ft-pts.): Ella Ausmus 3-5-12, Josie Skutt 0-0-0, Ellie Cahill 9-8-26, Elena Lapp 1-0-3, Reagan Linder 2-0-4, Sophie Musselman 3-0-6, Meika Bender 1-1-3, Mariah Rocke 0-0-0, Totals 19-14-54
Fisher (fg-ft-pts.): Kailey May 1-0-2, Alexis Moore 2-0-4, Paige Hott 1-0-2, Aundreha Kelly 0-0-0, Kallie Evans 9-2-23, Kloe Bishop 3-0-6, Jenna Clemmons 0-0-0, Melina Leyando 0-0-0, Totals 16-2-37
Three-pointers: E 2 (Ausmus, E. Lapp), Fis 3 (Evans 3)
;1;2;3;4
Fieldcrest;9;18;39;62
Deer Creek-Mackinaw;9;25;43;54
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): A. May 6-6-19, Burton 0-0-0, Megow 6-1-13, White 4-2-12, Carver 5-0-13, Gochanour 0-5-5, Celis 0-0-0, Totals 21-14-62
DCM (fg-ft-pts.): Dalia DeJesus 5-7-17, Mackenzie Knowles 2-0-5, Addison Swadinsky 6-0-13, McKenna Carithers 2-0-6, Keely Zeller 1-2-4, Lexi Cottingham 1-0-3, Izabella Weir 3-0-6, Gracie Bontemps 0-0-0, Totals 20-9-54
Three-pointers: Fie 6 (Carver 3, White 2, A. May), DCM 5 (Carithers 2, Cottingham, Knowles, Swadinsky)
;1;2;3;4
Eureka;21;43;62;73
Fisher;6;17;32;43
Eureka (fg-ft-pts.): Wilcox 1-1-3, Heffren 6-3-17, Tate 5-2-13, Morin 2-0-6, Bachman 4-0-11, Gold 1-0-3, Schoolcraft 0-2-2, Z. Lapp 1-1-3, Hahn 2-0-4, Peterson 0-0-0, Leman 1-0-3, Mason 0-0-0, Maynard 1-0-3, Barickowski 2-0-5, Totals 26-9-73
Fisher (fg-ft-pts.): Jeremiah Todd 3-0-6, Sid Pfoff 0-0-0, Drayton Lutz 8-2-18, Cameron Grant 0-0-0, Ryan Hopkins 5-7-19, Shon Unzicker 0-0-0, Caleb Zwilling 0-0-0, Cooper Dickey 0-0-0, Jacob Patterson 0-0-0, Cody Hinton 0-0-0, Bo Epperson 0-0-0, Asher Litman 0-0-0, Totals 16-9-43
Three-pointers: E 12 (Bachman 3, Heffren 2, Morin 2, Barickowski, Gold, Leman, Maynard, Tate), Fis 2 (Hopkins 2)
;1;2;3;4
Fieldcrest;10;33;43;56
DCM:4;10;22;37
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): Modro 5-0-10, Ruestman 4-0-8, Lorton 3-0-8, N. Cook 0-0-0-0, Heider 1-0-2, Reichman 2-2-6, D. Cook 1-1-3, Jo. Johnson 2-0-4, Kearfott 6-2-15, Aiden Harstead 0-0-0, Parker Sidebottom 0-0-0, Totals 24-5-56
DCM (fg-ft-pts.): Brent Denniston 1-0-2, Taylor Berchtold 8-2-19, Shaun Denniston 1-1-3, Tyce Albritton 3-0-6, Max Eccles 2-1-5, Tyke Albritton 0-0-0. LaVont Holt 1-0-2, Levi Keyser 0-0-0, Tucker Flynn 0-0-0, Carson Knott 0-0-0, Totals 16-4-37
Three-pointers: Fie 3 (Lorton 2, Kearfott), DCM 1 (Berchtold)
;1;2;3;4
Illini Bluffs;11;21;28;42
Eureka;11;27;36;47
IB (fg-ft-pts.): Autumn Gray 0-0-0, Lily Luczkowiak 5-4-16, Marissa Robertson 2-0-4, Annabelle Fortin 5-0-11, Brooke Buchen 1-2-4, Breanna Davis 3-0-7, Tinley Lemmerman 0-0-0, Zoe Eeten 0-0-0, Reese Cruit 0-0-0, Totals 16-6-42
Eureka (fg-ft-pts.): Ausmus 6-2-16, Skutt 0-0-0, Cahill 7-4-20, E. Lapp 1-2-5, Linder 2-0-4, Musselman 1-0-2, Bender 0-0-0, Rocke 0-0-0, Totals 17-8-47
Three-pointers: IB 4 (Luczkowiak 2, Davis, Fortin), E 5 (Ausmus 2, Cahill 2, E. Lapp)
;1;2;3;4
Illinois Valley Central;6;10;16;19
Fieldcrest;9;26;46;52
IVC (fg-ft-pts.): Gabrielle Bramer 2-0-4, Mary Zerfass 3-0-6, Sage Geltmaker 2-0-4, Mackenzie Mercer 0-3-3, Alyvia Fager 1-0-2, Caitlyn Gillette 0-0-0. Megan Urbanec 0-0-0, Taylor Zannacker 0-0-0, Hailey Smith 0-0-0, Izzie Lusher 0-0-0, Totals 8-3-19
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): A. May 3-2-8, Burton 1-0-2, Megow 5-0-10, C. Mangan 0-0-0, Carver 3-0-8, White 7-0-17, Gochanour 2-0-4, Celis 0-1-1, P. Mangan 1-0-2, Harms 0-0-0, Marty 0-0-0, Gerdes 0-0-0, Vada Timmerman 0-0-0, Totals 22-3-52
Three-pointers: F 5 (White 3, Carver 2)
;(2-9) COLLEGE BASKETBALL
;1;2;3;4
Blackburn;9;31;40;46
Eureka College;22;35;59;81
Blackburn (fg-ft-pts.): Courtnee Riley 7-6-21, Elizabeth Morris 2-0-4, Mariah Hopson 2-5-9, Juliette Adlawan 2-0-5, Miley Kwiatkowski 1-0-3, Sarah Olson 0-4-4, Rylee Helus 0-0-0, Totals 14-15-46
EC (fg-ft-pts.): Abby Stotler 5-2-12, Josie Ness 3-2-8, Madison Jernigan 2-0-5, Sydney Hannam 4-2-12, Savanah Moore 4-1-9, Jurnee Flournoy 5-2-12, Reece Putrich 4-5-15, Avery Seidel 2-2-8, Frannie Heckman 0-0-0, Shakya Rogers 0-0-0, Makayla Rosenbery 0-0-0, Totals 29-17-81
Three-pointers: B 3 (Adlawan, Kwiatkowski, Riley), EC 6 (Hannam 2, Putrich 2, Seidel 2)
;1;2;
Blackburn;39;30;69
EC;38;47;85
Blackburn (fg-ft-pts.): Troy Cole Jr. 4-1-9, Cameron Johnson 8-0-18, Izayah Talmadge 4-2-10, Chanz Aldridge 8-0-19, Tyson Johnson 0-0-0, Tyler Jelks 2-2-8, Bryce Wimbish 1-0-3, Brody Barr 1-0-2, Totals 28-5-69
EC (fg-ft-pts.): Cody Baer 11-4-26, Logan Dorethy 0-3-3, Austyn Ellison 6-1-14, Noah Persich 6-0-14, Peewee Brown 8-3-22, Andrew Gonzalez 1-2-4, Blake Castonguay 0-0-0, Ben Carter 1-0-2, Zach Briggs 0-0-0, Sam DeJesus 0-0-0, Charlie McKinty 0-0-0, Totals 33-13-85
Three-pointers: B 8 (Aldridge 3, Jelks 2, C. Johnson 2, Wimbish), EC 6 (Brown 3, Persich, Ellison)
;1;2;3;4
Westminster;18;31;49;68
EC;22;35;45;61
Westminster (fg-ft-pts.): Natalie Archambault 3-0-6, Olivia Hixson 0-4-4, Shelby Kurtz 6-4-18, Annette Ramirez 7-3-18, Carli Libhart 0-1-1, Caragan Lockard 3-3-10, Trishelle Porter 0-0-0, Malie Peck 0-2-2, Chloe Akerson 0-0-0, Kiley Ingram 0-1-1, Aly Bullock 3-1-8, Tristan Porter 0-0-0, Totals 22-19-68
EC (fg-ft-pts.): Stotler 2-0-4, Ness 2-0-4, Hannam 6-6-20, Moore 3-1-8, Shakaya Rogers 4-4-12, Putrich 4-2-13, Flournoy 0-0-0, Heckman 0-0-0, Totals 21-13-61
Three-pointers: W 5 (Kurtz 2, Bullock, Lockard, Ramirez), EC 6 (Putrich 3, Hannam 2, Moore)
;1;2;
Westminster;36;33;69
EC;45;40;85
Westminster (fg-ft-pts.): Jaxon Althaus 8-2-22, Tre Kempker 3-0-6, Caleb Maassen 3-0-6, Makygh Galbreath 1-1-3, Brennan Jeffries 3-2-11, Ben Eberlin 6-3-15, Brysan Jeffries 1-0-2, Kaden Eirhart 1-0-2, Coby Williams 0-0-0, Max Meyers 0-0-0, Lee Versules 0-0-0, Owen Farrell 0-0-0, Jackson Kespohl 0-0-0, Totals 27-8-69
EC (fg-ft-pts.): Baer 7-10-24, Dorethy 4-0-8, Ellison 5-3-14, Persich 4-1-10, Brown 7-5-19, Gonzalez 1-0-2, Castonguay 0-0-0, Carter 3-1-8, Briggs 0-0-0, Logan Dilley 0-0-0, Nolan Thier 0-0-0, Totals 31-20-85
Three-pointers: W 7 (Althaus 4, Bre. Jeffries 2, Galbreath), EC 3 (Carter, Ellison, Persich)