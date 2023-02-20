;(2-23) H.S. BASKETBALL
Eureka;4;17;30;52
Fieldcrest;12;17;34;39
Eureka (field goals-free throws-points): Spencer Wilcox 1-3-5, Tyler Heffren 10-0-21, Tyler Tate 7-0-14, Jake Morin 0-0-0, Justis Bachman 2-4-9, Carson Gold 0-0-0, Mason Schoolcraft 0-0-0, Zech Lapp 1-1-3, Eli Hahn 0-0-0, Totals 21-8-52
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): Landon Modro 1-1-3, Brady Ruestman 3-0-7, Eddie Lorton 1-3-5, Nathan Cook 4-0-10, Jordan Heider 4-3-11, Connor Reichman 0-0-0, Dallas Cook 0-0-0, Koltin Kearfott 0-0-0, Jozia Johnson 1-0-3, Totals 14-7-39
Three-pointers: E 2 (Bachman, Heffren), F 4 (N. Cook 2, Jo. Johnson, Ruestman)
Seneca;3;7;19;25
Fieldcrest;10;20;32;36
Seneca (fg-ft-pts.): Lainie Olson 0-0-0, Cassia Buchanan 0-0-0, Kennedy Hartwig 2-7-11, Ella Sterling 2-1-5, Alyssa Zellers 0-1-1, Faith Baker 1-0-2, Tessa Knall 2-2-6, Totals 7-11-25
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): Ashlyn May 2-2-6, Riley Burton 0-1-1, Carolyn Megow 1-1-3, Kaitlin White 6-0-15, Haley Carver 3-0-9, Macy Gochanour 1-0-2, Aliah Celi 0-0-0, Totals 13-4-36
Three-pointers: F 6 (Carver 3, White 3)
Canton;19;30;40;51;55
Eureka;8;25;35;51;61
Canton (fg-ft-pts.): Allison Wheeler 10-0-23, Karlee Zumstein 2-0-4, Jena Goforth 2-2-7, Ella Demler 6-0-12, Ava Wenger 3-1-7, Lily Giles 0-0-0, Milly Oswald 1-0-2, Totals 24-3-55
Eureka (fg-ft-pts.): Ella Ausmus 7-4-18, Josie Skutt 0-0-0, Ellie Cahill 8-12-28, Elena Lapp 1-0-3, Reagan Linder 1-0-2, Sophie Musselman 5-0-10, Mariah Rocke 0-0-0, Totals 22-16-61
Three-pointers: C 4 (Wheeler 3, Goforth), E 1 (E. Lapp)
El Paso-Gridley;17;29;41;57
Fieldcrest;10;19;40;49
EP-G (fg-ft-pts.): Jonah Funk 4-3-11, Kamren Schumacher 1-1-3, Micah Meiss 4-16-26, Mac Raymer 3-4-12, Chancesaye Maxon 0-3-3, Adam Miller 1-0-2, Will McNamara 0-0-0. Totals 13-27-57
Fieldcrest (fg-ft-pts.): Modro 2-2-6, Ruestman 7-0-17, Lorton 0-0-0, N. Cook 1-0-2, Heider 2-5-9, Reichman 0-2-2, D. Cook 2-0-6, Jo. Johnson 3-0-7, Totals 17-9-49
Three-pointers: EP-G 4 (Meiss 2, Raymer 2), F 6 (Ruestman 3, D. Cook 2, Jo. Johnson)
;(2-23) COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Principia;17;29;49;66
Eureka College;25;45;71;84
Principia (fg-ft-pts.): Paige Fowler 3-7-13, Ariana Williams 1-2-4, Alana Hinson 2-5-11, Carolina Rojas 3-7-13, Taylor Brown 3-8-14, Brin Hultz 2-1-6, Deija Carter 2-1-5, Hannah Wymer 0-0-0, Totals 16-31-66
EC (fg-ft-pts.): Abby Stotler 5-0-12, Madison Jernigan 3-3-11, Sydney Hannam 3-4-10, Shakaya Rogers 7-1-15, Savanah Moore 5-1-12, Reece Putrich 4-0-11, Josie Ness 1-2-4, Jurnee Flournoy 0-0-0, Avery Seidel 1-0-3, Makayla Rosenbery 0-0-0, Totals 30-15-84
Three-pointers: P 3 (Hinson 2, Hultz), EC 9 (Putrich 3, Jernigan 2, Stotler 2, Moore, Seidel)
Principia;34;63;72
EC;32;63;78
Principia (fg-ft-pts): Clark Davidson 5-0-10, Payton Sellers 2-0-5, Nathan Brantingham 3-1-7, Shemarri Miles 4-2-10, Jake Kampf 3-0-8, Jaquan Adams 8-3-19, Kevin Wingert 3-0-8, Marco Powells 1-2-5, Totals 29-8-72
EC (fg-ft-pts.): Logan Dorethy 6-2-14, Logan Dilley 0-0-0, Charlie McKinty 4-2-10, Austyn Ellison 7-0-15, Blake Castonguay 0-0-0, Cody Baer 6-4-16, Noah Persich 4-0-9, Peewee Brown 4-5-13, Andrew Gonzalez 0-1-1, Ben Carter 0-0-0, Totals 31-14-78
Three-pointers: P 6 (Kampf 2, Wingert 2, Powells, Sellers), EC 2 (Ellison, Persich)
EC;17;38;59;75
Spalding;9;26;39;52
EC (fg-ft-pts.): Stotler 4-1-9, Jernigan 3-2-8, Hannam 7-11-27, Rogers 5-5-15, Moore 2-4-8, Putrich 1-2-5, Flournoy 1-0-2, Seidel 0-1-1, Frannie Heckman 0-0-0, Totals 23-26-75
Spalding (fg-ft-pts.): Jacie Chesser 1-2-4, Alyssa Hitch 1-1-3, Kailey Reed 4-3-14, Ma’Kaylia Lute 2-4-8, Zaneiya Batiste 3-0-6, Sydney Rague 1-0-3, Maelyn Ridener 2-1-7, Isis Rodgers 1-2-4, Nicole Hollowell 1-1-3, Sara Harris 0-0-0, Totals 16-14-52
Three-pointers: EC 3 (Hannam 2, Putrich), S 6 (Reed 3, Ridener 2, Rague)
EC;31;76
Spalding;19;68
EC (fg-ft-pts.): Baer 5-8-18, Dorethy 5-1-11, Ellison 5-4-16, Persich 5-0-11, Brown 7-6-20, Gonzalez 0-0-0, B. Carter 0-0-0, Totals 27-19-76
Spalding (fg-ft-pts.): Maxton Campbell 2-3-8, Anthony Dillard 8-6-22, Andre Crawford 4-0-8, Jacoby Johnson 4-0-8, Jonathan Henson 1-2-4, Caden Bradford 1-0-2, Charlie Storm 5-1-13, Kobe Hargrove 0-1-1, Isaiah Lockard 1-0-2, Totals 26-13-68
Three-pointers: EC 3 (Ellison 2, Persich), S 3 (Storm 2, Campbell)