Rockets win twice in league tourney

After an opening match loss, Roanoke-Benson rebounded to pick up a pair of victories at the Tri-County Conference tournament hosted by Seneca. The Rockets (6-19-1) outlasted Henry 18-25, 25-14, 25-22 on Thursday.

Also at the tourney, R-B downed Midland 25-18, 25-16 on Oct. 11 after a 25-16, 25-18 defeat to Woodland.

R-B/Henry

Clare Monge led the hitting attack with 11 kills, while all-tournament selection Maggie Luginbuhl handed out 24 assists.

Lexi Weldon served 14 points, while Brianna Harms added 16 digs.

R-B/Midland

Harms and Jaycee Kearfott each had four kills, while Luginbuhl orchestrated 15 assists and also added six points.

Samantha Bertschi finished with five digs.

R-B/Woodland

Kearfott was the team leader with three kills. Luginbuhl handed out eight assists, while Weldon (four service aces) had seven points. Hattie Hodel chipped in with 12 digs.

The Rockets hosted Midland Tuesday at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Lowpoint-Washburn invades DBG this evening for a 6:30 p.m. match.

Notes: Ottawa Marquette (23-6) swept the host Irish in the tournament final. Monge (five kills), Luginbuhl (11 assists), Weldon (10 digs), Bertschi (five service points, three aces) and Libby Hodel (five points) were stat leaders in the 25-19, 25-21 loss on Oct. 6 at Seneca.