Rockets sweep Fieldcrest

ROANOKE - In a battle that saw two teams enter with lengthy win streaks on Monday evening, Roanoke-Benson extended theirs with a 25-19, 25-18 decision over Fieldcrest at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

Frannie Heckman and Chaysea Wood each had seven kills for the Rockets (9-1), who have not lost the season opener.

“Teamwork,” answered R-B coach Jodie Sauder when asked the key to the quality play. “It’s not a one-(person) show. Everybody is doing their job and they go out and do it.”

Allie Wiesenhofer's seven kills paced the Knights (15-3), who saw a string of seven straight victories go by the boards.

“I was disappointed in the way we played,” Fieldcrest coach Cathy Sanders said. “We came out flat and could not get anything going. It was (R-B’s) match from the first point on.”

The win was the Rockets' first over the Knights since Aug. 31, 2010, a span over just over 11 years.

See full article on Sept. 23 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0