 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Rockets sweep Fieldcrest

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

ROANOKE - In a battle that saw two teams enter with lengthy win streaks on Monday evening, Roanoke-Benson extended theirs with a 25-19, 25-18 decision over Fieldcrest at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

Frannie Heckman and Chaysea Wood each had seven kills for the Rockets (9-1), who have not lost the season opener.

“Teamwork,” answered R-B coach Jodie Sauder when asked the key to the quality play. “It’s not a one-(person) show. Everybody is doing their job and they go out and do it.”

Allie Wiesenhofer's seven kills paced the Knights (15-3), who saw a string of seven straight victories go by the boards.

“I was disappointed in the way we played,” Fieldcrest coach Cathy Sanders said. “We came out flat and could not get anything going. It was (R-B’s) match from the first point on.”

The win was the Rockets' first over the Knights since Aug. 31, 2010, a span over just over 11 years.

See full article on Sept. 23 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eureka stings Falcons

Eureka stings Falcons

EUREKA - A 26-24, 25-13 victory over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Thursday moved Eureka to 4-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

Fieldcrest hits past GCMS

Fieldcrest hits past GCMS

MINONK - A plethora of kills led Fieldcrest to a 25-15, 25-20 sweep of Heart of Illinois Conference guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Tuesday…

Tremont runs past Eureka

Tremont runs past Eureka

EUREKA - In Friday's Heart of Illinois Conference large division opener, Tremont controlled the second half in a 48-17 win over Eureka at McCo…

Fieldcrest drops shootout

Fieldcrest drops shootout

MINONK - Fieldcrest scored seven touchdowns and rolled up 496 yards of total offense, but Fisher ended up a 51-40 winner Friday evening in the…

R-B takes down OM in three

R-B takes down OM in three

ROANOKE - A fast start in the third set lifted Roanoke-Benson past Tri-County Conference rival Ottawa Marquette 20-25, 25-20, 25-15 Thursday n…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News