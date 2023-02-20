In regular season action, the Rockets (7-24) fell 60-40 to Illinois Valley Central Thursday night in Chillicothe despite 21 points from Jude Zeller. The Rockets lost 65-51 to Putnam County on Feb. 14 in the Tri-County Conference finale at RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville. Nolan Hunter scored 14 and Zeke Kearfott 13 for R-B, who finished 3-5 in the league.