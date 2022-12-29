Rockets salvage one in tourney

Roanoke-Benson halted a three-game losing streak with a 40-33 win over Havana Thursday morning at the Williamsville tournament. Nolan Hunter paced the Rockets (5-8) with 11 points. Also at the tourney, despite three players in double figures, the Rockets lost 62-50 to Beardstown on Wednesday. Zeke Kearfott tossed in 18 points followed by Hunter (11) and Jude Zeller (10). Hunter had nine points in a 68-27 setback to East Peoria on Dec. 27.