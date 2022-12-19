Rockets remain unbeaten in conference

Roanoke-Benson jumped out to a 15-3 lead and held off Tri-County Conference rival Woodland 42-39 Friday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Jude Zeller had 15 points followed by Zeke Kearfott (12) and Nolan Hunter (10) for the Rockets (4-6, 3-0).

Elsewhere, R-B fell 44-30 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Saturday afternoon in the Eureka College Shootout at the Reagan Athletic Complex. R-B lost 48-43 at Peoria Heights on Dec. 13.

GCMS/R-B

The Rockets fell behind 13-4 after eight minutes and never recovered.

Hunter finished with a team-high nine points,

R-B/PH

The second quarter was the Rockets’ downfall, as they were outscored 13 to three, and went into halftime down 26-22.

Kearfott had 16 points, while Kaden Harms added 10.

R-B meets East Peoria next Tuesday at 3 p.m. in the opening round of the Williamsville tournament. The Raiders are the second seed in the 16-team event behind Prairie Central.