Roanoke-Benson overcame a 13-point deficit at halftime to force overtime, but Tri-County Conference foe Dwight left a 62-57 winner Friday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Nolan Hunter tallied 14 points, while Jude Zeller added 13 for the Rockets (6-20, 3-4). Kearfott had 15 points and Hunter 10 in a 73-41 defeat to Peoria Christian Saturday evening at DBG. Hunter (14) and Kearfott (13) led the way in a 39-35 road loss to Ridgeview in Colfax on Jan. 31.