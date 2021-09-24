Rockets overcome Henry

Frannie Heckman delivered 10 kills for Roanoke-Benson (10-1, 4-0), whose first lead of the match came at 16-15 in the opening set.

“It was good that we finally got going,” said R-B coach Jodie Sauder, whose squad is tied for first in the league with Seneca (10-3, 4-0). “It took us a while to get going. As long we can keep gaining on them, we would be fine.”