Rockets overcome Henry

ROANOKE - The Tri-County Conference hosts extended their win streak to 10 in a row after a 25-21, 25-9 triumph over Henry Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium.
Frannie Heckman delivered 10 kills for Roanoke-Benson (10-1, 4-0), whose first lead of the match came at 16-15 in the opening set.
“It was good that we finally got going,” said R-B coach Jodie Sauder, whose squad is tied for first in the league with Seneca (10-3, 4-0). “It took us a while to get going. As long we can keep gaining on them, we would be fine.”
The Mallards (7-12, 1-3) received nine service points from Hope Self.
