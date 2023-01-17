 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockets lose to TCC leaders

WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

Roanoke-Benson suffered a 48-39 setback at Tri-County Conference frontrunner Midland on Friday night.

In other contests, the Rockets lost 47-45 at Princeville Saturday evening at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Jude Zeller had 16 points followed by Zeke Kearfott (14) and Nolan Hunter (11).

The Rockets dropped a 67-46 road affair to Fieldcrest on Jan. 10. Kearfott scored a game-high 19 points, while Hunter added 11.

R-B/Midland

The Rockets (5-13, 3-2) could never recover from a 16-9 deficit at the conclusion of the opening stanza. Hunter paced the guests with 15 points, while Kearfott was next with 12. The Timberwolves moved to 16-3 overall and 4-0 in the league.

R-B has a road game tonight at 7:30 p.m. versus Peoria Quest Academy.

Notes: The Rockets meet host Putnam Co. on Jan. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the first round of the TCC tournament from RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville. Midland is the reigning tourney champion, while Seneca is the number one seed. R-B hosts the Irish (17-2, 4-1) this coming Friday at 7 p.m. from Dick Broers Gymnasium.

