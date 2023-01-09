 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockets lose first league game

A good second quarter was followed by a dismal third period Friday night for Roanoke-Benson in a 58-40 Tri-County Conference loss to Marquette at Bader Gym in Ottawa.

In other contests, the Rockets suffered a 61-35 setback to Eureka Jan. 3 at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

R-B/OM

The Rockets outscored the Crusaders 14 to seven in the second to take a 23-17 lead into halftime. In the third, OM took control, as they outscored R-B (5-10, 3-1) 24 to eight, to open a 41-31 advantage.

Jude Zeller’s 18 points paced the guests.

Eureka/R-B

The Rockets hung around for a half versus the guests as they were only down 23-16 at intermission.

Zeller and Kaden Harms each scored nine points.

R-B had a road contest Tuesday with Fieldcrest. The Rockets stay on the road this Friday for a 7 p.m. TCC tilt with Midland (14-3, 3-0), who has won 14 of their last 15 contests.

Notes: Midland is a half-game behind league leader Seneca (14-1, 4-0), who lost for the first time Saturday by a 54-48 score to former TCC member Peoria Christian at the New Year’s Showdown at Clinton.

