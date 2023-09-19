Roanoke-Benson entertained Henry and Putnam County in a Thursday triangular at Tall Oaks.

Elsewhere, the Rockets met Clinton and host EP-G at Kappa on Wednesday. Kaufman Park in Eureka was the site for the Birdhouse Open on Sept. 12. R-B took part in Monday’s Clinton Invitational at the Clinton Country Club.

Henry/PC/R-B

The Rockets (9-4) defeated both the Mallards and Panthers, as Jack Leman fired a nine-hole of 42. Other scorecards were Tucker Bond (43), Kaden Harms (43) and Nolan Hunter (45).

Clinton/R-B/EP-G

The Rockets upended Clinton, but fell to the Titans. Hunter’s 42 paced the scorecards followed by Bond (43), Leman (43) and Harms (44).

Birdhouse Open

Eureka (161) finished a stroke in back of EP-G in the team standings, while Fieldcrest took third. Luke Martin had the hosts’ low score of 38 along with Mac Cooper (42), Joe Eastman (42) and John Martin (42). Connor Reichman’s 40 paced the Knights. He was followed by Eli Gerdes (41), Carter Senko (42) and Nathan Buchanan (43).

Clinton Invite

Harms had the day’s low score of 38. He was followed by Bond (42) and Hunter (44). R-B and the hosts tied at 172, but a better fifth score gave Maroons first place out a group of 11.