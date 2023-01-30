Rockets halt slide

A seven-game losing streak ended for Roanoke-Benson with a 46-44 upset of host Putnam County in the Tri-County Conference tournament at RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville. Jude Zeller tossed in 19 points for the Rockets (6-17). R-B lost 63-26 to Ottawa Marquette in Wednesday’s semifinals. Zeke Kearfott led the Rockets with 10 points. Dwight upended R-B 62-58 in Friday’s third place game. All-tourney pick Zeller scored 16 points as did Kearfott. Ottawa Marquette (19-5) defeated Seneca (21-3) 59-54 in the championship contest. OM sophomore Alex Novotney was a perfect 25 for 25 to capture the annual free throw shooting contest that coincides with the tourney.
The Rockets go to Colfax on Tuesday to take on Ridgeview. Tip time is set for 7 p.m.
Notes: On Saturday, former TCC rival Peoria Christian visits Dick Broers Gymnasium for a tripleheader of games. The junior varsity boys start the day at 3 followed by the varsity girls at 4:30 and the varsity boys at 6 p.m. To coincide with the festivities, a pulled pork meal will be offered from 3 to 7 p.m. in the commons. For a price of $10, an individual can get a pulled pork sandwich, chips, dessert and a bottle of water. A portion of the proceeds will go to each of the basketball programs.