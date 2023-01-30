Rockets halt slide

A seven-game losing streak ended for Roanoke-Benson with a 46-44 upset of host Putnam County in the Tri-County Conference tournament at RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville. Jude Zeller tossed in 19 points for the Rockets (6-17). R-B lost 63-26 to Ottawa Marquette in Wednesday’s semifinals. Zeke Kearfott led the Rockets with 10 points. Dwight upended R-B 62-58 in Friday’s third place game. All-tourney pick Zeller scored 16 points as did Kearfott. Ottawa Marquette (19-5) defeated Seneca (21-3) 59-54 in the championship contest. OM sophomore Alex Novotney was a perfect 25 for 25 to capture the annual free throw shooting contest that coincides with the tourney.

Notes: On Saturday, former TCC rival Peoria Christian visits Dick Broers Gymnasium for a tripleheader of games. The junior varsity boys start the day at 3 followed by the varsity girls at 4:30 and the varsity boys at 6 p.m. To coincide with the festivities, a pulled pork meal will be offered from 3 to 7 p.m. in the commons. For a price of $10, an individual can get a pulled pork sandwich, chips, dessert and a bottle of water. A portion of the proceeds will go to each of the basketball programs.