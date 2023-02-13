A six-game losing streak came to close for Roanoke-Benson Friday night after a 57-38 victory at Flanagan-Cornell. Zeke Kearfott led the Rockets (7-21) with 19 points. He was followed by Kaden Harms (15) and Jude Zeller (10). Kearfott and Zeller netted 11 points each in a 56-45 defeat to Tri-Valley Feb. 7 at Dick Broers Gymnasium.