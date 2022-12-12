 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockets go to 2-0 in the TCC

Roanoke-Benson stayed unbeaten in the Tri-County Conference after a 46-36 win at Henry Friday night. Jude Zeller had 16 points, while Kaden Harms added 12 for the Rockets (3-4).

Elsewhere, R-B lost 54-19 at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy on Dec. 6.

The guests failed to get on the scoreboard in the first quarter, as they fell behind 17-0. Jackson Beer finished with a team-high six points.

The Rockets travel to Peoria Heights for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Tuesday.

Notes: The Rockets are likely headed to Colfax and host Ridgeview, one of four regional feeders to the Heyworth Sectional. The others are Armstrong, Cerro Gordo/Bement and Watseka.

