Roanoke-Benson came up short during a pair of matches in enemy territory this past week. They fell 25-9, 25-22 to Central Catholic on Oct. 4 at Cvengros Gymnasium in Bloomington. Brianna Harms paced the Rockets with six kills, while Maggie Luginbuhl dished out 13 assists. Lexi Weldon tallied 17 digs. R-B (4-15-1, 1-5) lost 25-19, 25-21 at Tri-County Conference rival Seneca Thursday night.