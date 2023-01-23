 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Rockets fall to the Irish

Roanoke-Benson hung with Tri-County Conference rival Seneca for a half Friday night before the Irish pulled away for a 58-34 victory at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

In other contests, Zeke Kearfott’s 19 points were not enough for the Rockets in a 49-38 defeat at Peoria Quest on Jan. 17.

Seneca/R-B

The Rockets (5-15, 3-3) trailed 15-9 after the first period and 22-16 at intermission. Kearfott finished with a team-high 12 points.

R-B met host Putnam County Tuesday night in the league tournament at RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville. The Rockets return tonight to face Woodland at 7:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eureka mows down Le Roy

Eureka mows down Le Roy

Eureka broke away from Le Roy during Monday’s McLean County tournament quarterfinals to post a 51-26 win at the Reagan Athletic Complex on the…

Knights continue mastery of EP-G

Knights continue mastery of EP-G

For the third time in less than three weeks, Fieldcrest hung a loss on El Paso-Gridley. The latest was a 55-42 final Monday evening in the qua…

Fieldcrest wins tourney opener

Fieldcrest wins tourney opener

A huge run to start the second half lifted Fieldcrest to a 59-35 victory over El Paso-Gridley in Monday’s first quarterfinal of the McLean Cou…

R-B breezes in tourney opener

R-B breezes in tourney opener

Roanoke-Benson held Henry/Lowpoint-Washburn scoreless in the first quarter on their way to a 46-16 victory Monday evening in the Tri-County Co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News