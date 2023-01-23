Rockets fall to the Irish

Roanoke-Benson hung with Tri-County Conference rival Seneca for a half Friday night before the Irish pulled away for a 58-34 victory at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

In other contests, Zeke Kearfott’s 19 points were not enough for the Rockets in a 49-38 defeat at Peoria Quest on Jan. 17.

Seneca/R-B

The Rockets (5-15, 3-3) trailed 15-9 after the first period and 22-16 at intermission. Kearfott finished with a team-high 12 points.

R-B meets host Putnam County Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. in the league tournament at RM Germano Gymnasium in Granville.