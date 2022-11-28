Rockets defeat Olympia

Roanoke-Benson concluded the El Paso-Gridley Classic with a 48-38 win over Olympia on Saturday. Jude Zeller tallied 12 points, while Nolan Hunter was right behind with 11. The Rockets lost 53-21 to the hosts on Friday evening. The Titans netted the game’s first 14 points. Zeke Kearfott finished with a team-high six points. In Wednesday’s opener, R-B dropped a 61-26 decision to East Peoria in the round robin event. Hunter had eight points.