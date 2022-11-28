 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockets defeat Olympia

Roanoke-Benson concluded the El Paso-Gridley Classic with a 48-38 win over Olympia on Saturday. Jude Zeller tallied 12 points, while Nolan Hunter was right behind with 11. The Rockets lost 53-21 to the hosts on Friday evening. The Titans netted the game’s first 14 points. Zeke Kearfott finished with a team-high six points. In Wednesday’s opener, R-B dropped a 61-26 decision to East Peoria in the round robin event. Hunter had eight points.

The Rockets entertain Normal Calvary Christian Academy in the home opener Tuesday at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.

Notes: Saturday’s title game between East Peoria and the Titans was cancelled due to a power outage in El Paso that occurred right before tip off.

