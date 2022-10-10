Rockets compete in state golf tourney

Roanoke-Benson was one of 12 teams on hand for the one A state finals that began Friday morning at Bloomington’s Prairie Vista course. The Rockets shot a first day score of 350, which failed to make the cut for Saturday. Individually, DJ Norman shot a 76 in round one, which tied for ninth. Nolan Hunter was next with an 18-hole score of 85 plus Kaden Harms (93), Jack Leman (96), Tucker Bond (98) and Drew Garrels (111).

Norman and Hunter made the cut for Saturday’s action. Norman shot an 80 to finish at 156, which placed him in a tie for 13th. Hunter fired an 87 for a total of 172. Litchfield’s Tug Schwab and Joey Trupiano of Effingham St. Anthony both finished at 148 thru 36, which triggered a playoff. Trupiano won that to help his squad to the team title at 618. Chicago Latin (623) was second and Elmhurst IC Catholic (630) placed third.