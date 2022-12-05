 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Rockets begin league play on the winning side

WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

Roanoke-Benson got out of the gates quick Friday night to subdue Lowpoint-Washburn 60-48 in the Tri-County Conference opener at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

Elsewhere, Nolan Hunter had a career-high 22 points for the Rockets (2-3) in a 54-49 loss to Normal Calvary Christian Academy on Nov. 30 at DBG.

L-W/R-B

The Rockets built an 18-3 lead after eight minutes. It stayed at 15 at 30-15 at halftime.

Hunter led the way with 20 points. Also in double figures were Jude Zeller, the son of R-B coach Abe Zeller, had 17, while Zeke Kearfott finished with 14.

The Rockets go on the road Tuesday against Bloomington Cornerstone CA. Start time is 7:30 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Twins place second on the mats

Twins place second on the mats

Eureka participated in the 17-team Illini Bluffs Invitational in Glasford on Saturday. The locals had a pair of wrestlers take second. At 152 …

Fieldcrest perfect after seven

Fieldcrest perfect after seven

Fieldcrest moved to 7-0 after a 47-22 win at Heyworth in the Heart of Illinois Conference opener on Monday. The verdict also kept the McLean C…

Grapplers mow down two

Eureka won a pair of matchups on Nov. 29, as they defeated Herscher 39-33 and host Prairie Central 48-23 in Fairbury.

R-B downs Timberwolves

Roanoke-Benson posted a 45-34 win over Tri-County Conference rival Midland Monday evening at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Brianna Harms scored 18 po…

Eureka halts GCMS

Eureka improved to 2-0 in the Heart of Illinois Conference after a 59-46 victory over guest Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Monday night.

Wiegand chosen to squad

Wiegand chosen to squad

Eureka’s Dakota Wiegand has been selected for all-state honors by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association. He is one of 18 indiv…

R-B downs Timberwolves

R-B downs Timberwolves

Roanoke-Benson posted a 45-34 win over Tri-County Conference rival Midland Monday evening at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Brianna Harms scored 18 po…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News