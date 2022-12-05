Rockets begin league play on the winning side

Roanoke-Benson got out of the gates quick Friday night to subdue Lowpoint-Washburn 60-48 in the Tri-County Conference opener at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

Elsewhere, Nolan Hunter had a career-high 22 points for the Rockets (2-3) in a 54-49 loss to Normal Calvary Christian Academy on Nov. 30 at DBG.

L-W/R-B

The Rockets built an 18-3 lead after eight minutes. It stayed at 15 at 30-15 at halftime.

Hunter led the way with 20 points. Also in double figures were Jude Zeller, the son of R-B coach Abe Zeller, had 17, while Zeke Kearfott finished with 14.

The Rockets were on the road Tuesday against Bloomington Cornerstone CA. R-B returns to TCC action this Friday with a 7 p.m. contest at Henry.