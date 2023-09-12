ROANOKE — After dropping a tight first set Thursday night, Roanoke-Benson captured the second and led twice in the third. Ultimately, Tri-County Conference guest Peru St. Bede pulled away in the late stages for a 25-20, 21-25, 25-15 volleyball victory at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

In other action, the Rockets fell 25-15, 25-16 at El Paso-Gridley on Monday. R-B swept Peoria Christian 25-18, 25-13 on Sept. 5 at DBG.

PSB/R-B

A kill from Ali Bosnich broke a one-all tie in the decider, as the Bruins (5-5, 1-1) built an 8-2 lead. That forced the hand of the Rockets (3-8, 0-2).

“When I call a timeout, I want to stop momentum,” R-B head coach Jodie Sauder said. “I felt like I did not want it get out of hand at that point.”

It proved to be effective, as the Rockets stormed back and took leads of 13-12 after a Josie Weber service ace and again 14-13 on a kill from Clare Monge. Bosnich responded with another kill before an ace from Reagan Stoudt gave control back to the guests.

Bosnich, the Bruins’ middle hitter, delivered half of her 14 kills in the third.

“We did not really know a whole lot about them,” said Sauder. “I knew by looking during warmups they would utilize her in the middle when they could.”

An ace from Monge extended the R-B lead to 10-5 in the second. The Bruins rallied and led 13-10 before the Rockets responded.

Another Monge kills gave R-B an 18-17 lead. At 22-21, Haley Hodel served three consecutive aces to even the match.

“I was really pleased at how they came back and fought,” said Sauder of the second set.

Ashlyn Ehm also finished in double figures in kills for PSB with 10, while Aubree Acuncius handed out 34 assists.

Monge and Lexi Hodel each recorded six kills for the hosts, while Maggie Luginbuhl (17 assists) and Jordyn Tomlinson added five apiece.

When able to pass, the Rockets were effective on the attack.

“Passing is always a work in progress,” Sauder said. “They (PSB) had some good serves. The ball really moved. We lost two of our top three passers from last year. It is going to take time to get back to where it was.”

H. Hodel served seven points, while Weber (nine digs) followed with six.

At certain stages of the match, the Rockets had two first-year players and a sophomore on the floor.

“I’m really pleased with how the underclass kids are playing,” said Sauder. “They are coming along. There is no hesitation. They go after loose balls,”

R-B/EP-G

L. Hodel, Monge and Tomlinson each had two kills, while Luginbuhl provided three assists. Weber (six digs) and H. Hodel served three points apiece.

Peoria Heights arrived to DBG for a Tuesday match. R-B returns to TCC this evening at 7 o'clock against Midland from DBG.

Notes: PSB head coach Abbi Bosnich and Ali Bosnich are cousins.