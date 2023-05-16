Tri-County Conference foes Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland and Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn split two earlier contests so Monday’s Lexington Regional encounter at Bill Zeman Field was to see who would capture the series. It ended up being the host Rockets by a 4-1 final.

In regular season action, RBLW (9-18, 6-8) closed out league play with a 4-0 shutout of Midland May 9 at BZF.

F-C-W/RBLW

With the bases loaded and one down in the top of the seventh inning, the visitors had a chance to extend the game, but Tim Kennell was summoned in relief and recorded the final two outs for the save. Isaiah Beyer (5-3) allowed a run on six hits over six and a third frames on the mound for get the win. He walked two and struck out four.

Kody Knecht provided three hits, while Brock Magnuson added a two-run single.

Midland-RBLW

A three-spot in the bottom half of the first was all the hosts needed, as Beyer was dealing on the hill. He needed just 75 pitches to record 21 outs. Beyer scattered a total of four hits, walked one and fanned eight. Worth Schirer picked up three hits and drove in a pair, while Nolan Hunter added two hits.

RBLW met Heyworth yesterday at Keller Park in Lexington. The winner advances to this Saturday’s 11 a.m. final either versus the host Minutemen or league rival Dwight.

Notes: Ottawa Marquette (26-2, 13-1) wrapped up an eighth consecutive TCC crown with a 4-1 win over host Putnam County on May 9. The Crusaders blanked the Panthers 3-0 the next day at Masinelli Field.