One bad inning did in Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn during a 12-5 loss to Tri-County Conference foe Ottawa Marquette on April 4 at Bill Zeman Field.

Elsewhere, the co-op lost 9-4 to Illinois Valley Central Monday in Chillicothe.

OM/RBLW

At two-all, the Crusaders erupted for nine runs in the top of the second. Six of their 12 hits went for extra bases.

Tucker Bond and Connor Delagrange each had two hits for the Rockets (3-5, 2-2). Connor Reifsteck was charged with the defeat.

RBLW-IVC

The Grey Ghosts broke open a 4-1 game with five in the bottom of the sixth. Nolan Hunter hit a three-run double in the top of the seventh. Delagrange suffered the loss.

RBLW tangled with league rival Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland Tuesday at South Streator. This afternoon, F-C-W invades BZF for a 4:30 p.m. encounter.

Notes: Saturday’s tilt with Forreston from BZF was cancelled due the inability to find an available umpire crew. The co-op could go to Lexington for the regional.