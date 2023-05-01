Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn posted a 3-2 Tri-County Conference decision at Dwight on April 25.

In other games, Dwight tipped the Rockets 7-6 in eight innings Friday at Duffy Bass Field on the Illinois State University campus in Normal. The co-op lost 8-3 Saturday to Deer Creek-Mackinaw at Joe Bratcher Field.

RBLW-Dwight

Two runs in the top of the first inning and another in the third staked the Rockets (6-13, 4-6) to a 3-0 lead. The Trojans got two back in the fourth. Isaiah Beyer (2-3) was one out shy of a complete game, as he allowed four hits and no earned runs to go with two walks and six strikeouts. Henry Koehler recorded the 21st and final out for a save.

Beyer, Tucker Bond, Nolan Hunter and Brock Magnuson were responsible for the co-op’s four hits.

RBLW-Dwight

The Rockets fell behind 6-3 headed into the top of the fifth. They scored twice in the frame and tacked on one more in the seventh to tie it. However, the Trojans got the duke with one down in the bottom of the eighth.

Kody Knecht provided two of the seven hits. Tim Kennell dropped to 0-2 with the defeat.

RBLW-DCM

A 3-1 Rockets’ lead dissolved when the Chiefs got five in the fifth. Magnuson, Connor Delagrange, Drew Garrels, Knecht and Connor Reifsteck comprised the five hits. Josh Kennell dipped to 1-1 with the defeat.

RBLW entertained league rival Seneca Tuesday from Bill Zeman Field. Today, the Rockets trek northeast to face the Irish for a 4:30 p.m. first pitch.