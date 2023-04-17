A crazy bottom half of the seventh inning went the way of Roanoke-Benson/Lowpoint-Washburn in a 13-12 verdict over Tri-County Conference rival Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland Thursday at Bill Zeman Field.

In other games, The Rockets fell 15-5 at Peru St. Bede on Saturday. It was called in the fifth because of the 10-run rule. The co-op lost 15-0 to Heyworth Friday at BZF before the 15-run rule was enacted halted after four. Henry Koehler (0-2) suffered the loss. F-C-W upended RBLW 8-5 April 11 in South Streator.

F-C-W/RBLW

Down 12-6 with three outs to go, the Rockets (5-8, 3-3) staged a monumental comeback with seven runs. A wild pitch with the bases loaded brought in Nolan Hunter with the tie-breaking tally. Koehler paced the offense with three hits, while Connor Delagrange added two. Isaiah Beyer tacked on a three-run double.

Josh Kennell was credited with the win in relief.

RBLW-PSB

Beyer (three) and Kody Knecht (two) combined for five of the nine hits, while Connor Delagrange drove in two.

Tucker Bond was tagged with the decision.

RBLW/F-C-W

One of two hits from Hunter was a two-run homer, his third of the season. Koehler collected three hits, while losing pitcher Beyer (1-2) followed with two.

The co-op entertained TCC foe Putnam County Tuesday at BZF. Ken Jenkins Field in Granville is the site for today’s 4:30 p.m. encounter between the Rockets and the Panthers.

Notes: The April 8 game with Forreston scheduled for BZF was shifted northwest due to available umpires and saw the Rockets win 16-9.