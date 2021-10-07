 Skip to main content
RBJH takes third

  • Updated
BLASTING OFF

ENDING IN FINE FASHION – A win over Mt. Pulaski gave Roanoke-Benson Junior High third place in the recent Illinois Elementary School Association one A state baseball finals held at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria. In the front row from left to right include Evan Reifsteck, Logan Gillson, Hunter Robbins, TJ Beer, Javin Feucht, Jack Rassi, Henry Knepp, Dayne Zimmerman, Dax Hunter and Sawyer Harms. Back row: Chase Martin (assistant coach), Jonah Sauder, Jude Zeller, Henry Koehler, Wyatt Brown, Kaden Harms, Christian Smith, Lane Martin, Leyton Harms, Grayson Martin and Wade Hunter (head coach) (Photo provided).

BENSON - A 7-2 victory over Mt. Pulaski on Monday concluded the season for Roanoke-Benson Junior High as well as a third place finish in the Illinois Elementary School Association one A state baseball tournament held at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria.

That victory was also the 20th in 24 contests for the Rockets, who secured the program's ninth trophy.

“That’s what I told the guys afterward,” said RBJH coach Wade Hunter of getting to 20. “I scheduled a few more games because we had 12 eighth-graders.”

The Rockets clinched a top four finish after a 4-2 win over Bunker Hill Wolf Ridge in Friday's quarterfinals.

See full article on Oct. 7 Woodford County Journal newsstands

