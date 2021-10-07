RBJH takes third

BENSON - A 7-2 victory over Mt. Pulaski on Monday concluded the season for Roanoke-Benson Junior High as well as a third place finish in the Illinois Elementary School Association one A state baseball tournament held at the Eastside Centre in East Peoria.

That victory was also the 20th in 24 contests for the Rockets, who secured the program's ninth trophy.

“That’s what I told the guys afterward,” said RBJH coach Wade Hunter of getting to 20. “I scheduled a few more games because we had 12 eighth-graders.”

The Rockets clinched a top four finish after a 4-2 win over Bunker Hill Wolf Ridge in Friday's quarterfinals.

See full article on Oct. 7 Woodford County Journal newsstands

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0