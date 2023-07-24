Three swimmers from the Roanoke Blue Dolphins earned first place honors at the recent county event held July 13 at the South Pointe Park Pool in El Paso. Finley Harms amassed the most points in the age 8 and under, while Creed Braker and Juliet Price swept the 9-10 division. RBD results appear below by age group:

8 and under: Harms (first, backstroke, butterfly & individual medley); Violet Schick (first. long freestyle, second, backstroke and short freestyle); Cecelia Schwind (second, butterfly, IM & long freestyle); freestyle relay- Schick, Clare Robertson, Isabella Tresnak & Schwind, first and medley relay- Harms, Schick, Schwind & Alayna Hilton, first

9-10: Price (first, butterfly & long freestyle and second, backstroke) and Braker (first, IM, short freestyle & long freestyle)

11-12: Cady Carolus (third, backstroke); MaKaydin Miller-Sorrell (third, IM and short freestyle); Madelynn Pegg (third, breaststroke); Gabriella Tresnak (third, long freestyle); Edward Pegg (third, breaststroke) and Chase Robertson (first, butterfly & short freestyle)

13-14: Landen Collier (second, backstroke and third, IM) and Dallas Nestel (third, breaststroke)

15 and older: Avery Alford (second, backstroke) and Anna Hummel (third, breaststroke and long freestyle)

Metamora was first followed by the hosts and then RBD.