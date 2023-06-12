The Roanoke Blue Dolphins began the season with a pair of meets this past week. They hosted a triangular on June 6 at the park and amassed 558 points to defeat Le Roy and Olympia. In the age 15 and older group, Brianna Harms broke her own standards in the breaststroke, butterfly and short freestyle. Other winners are listed below by age group:
8 and under: Finley Harms (individual medley, long freestyle); Quinn Zeller (breaststroke, butterfly & IM) and freestyle & medley relays- Elliana Pegg, F. Harms, Violet Bender and Alayna Hilton
9-10: Reagan Janssen (IM); Claire Kapraun (short freestyle); Sully Nestel (backstroke); freestyle relay- Alanna Martin, Cl. Kapraun, Juliet Price & R. Janssen and medley relay- R. Janssen, Cl. Kapraun, Martin and Price
11-12: Cady Caroius (backstroke); Madelynn Pegg (breaststroke); Tucker Janssen (long freestyle); Chase Robertson (backstroke, butterfly & IM); freestyle relay- Braxton Koehler. Ryder Kern, Preston Tresnak and Henry Moore and medley relay- T. Janssen, Edward Pegg, Ch. Robertson and H. Moore
13-14: Alaina Moore (breaststroke, short freestyle); Landen Collier (IM, long freestyle); freestyle relay- Collier, Carter Alford, Dierks Knepp & Sawyer Harms and medley relay- S. Harms, Dallas Nestel, Collier & D. Knepp
15 and older: Avery Alford (backstroke) and Anna Hummel (IM, long freestyle
RBD upended host Pontiac 878 to 440 in a Thursday dual. Winners appear below by age group:
6 and under: Jackson Audi (short freestyle, long freestyle)
8 and under: Hilton (long freestyle); Kinslee Audi (backstroke); Kameron Kolb (butterfly); Isabella Tresnak (IM); Gage Alford (butterfly, short freestyle); freestyle relay- I. Tresnak, Kolb, Clare Robertson & K. Audi and medley relay- Hilton, Cl. Robertson, Kolb & K. Audi
9-10: R. Janssen (long freestyle)
11-12: Ed. Pegg (breaststroke); Ch. Robertson (backstroke, butterfly & IM); freestyle relay- T. Janssen, Ch. Robertson, P. Tresnak & Ed. Pegg; medley relay- Gabriella Tresnak, MaKaydin Miller-Sorrell, Charlotte Kapraun & M. Pegg
13-14: Collier (breaststroke, IM)
15 and older: A. Alford (short freestyle) & Hummel (butterfly)