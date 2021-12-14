R-B trips Marquette

ROANOKE - Despite taking nearly 20 less field goal attempts to go with 26 turnovers, Roanoke-Benson (5-6, 4-2) still managed to topple Tri-County Conference guest Ottawa Marquette 44-40 Monday evening at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

A steal and layup by Lexi Weldon sealed the deal and extended the Rockets' lead from two to four at 44-40. She ended up with 15 points.

“We’ve played hard all year. We’ve been in these situations before when we could not make the play when we needed to. Tonight, we did make the play when we needed to," R-B coach Todd Nafziger said.

The Crusaders were led by Josie Eager by 11 points. They dropped to 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the league.

Notes: OM did not make its first substitution until seven minutes and 11 seconds left in the game. The Rockets shot 18 of 38 (47 percent) and outrebounded the taller Crusaders 38 to 30.

See full article on Dec. 16 Woodford County Journal newsstands

