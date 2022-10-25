 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
R-B tames TCC neighbor

102722-wcj-spt-rbvolleyball

GOING UP – Maggie Luginbuhl of Roanoke-Benson prepares a set during Thursday’s sweep of Lowpoint-Washburn at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

 FOR THE JOURNAL/SUZY THOMPSON

Roanoke-Benson handed Lowpoint-Washburn a 25-13, 25-17 setback in Tri-County Conference action on Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium,

In other regular season action, the Rockets (8-22-1, 3-5) swept league rival Midland 25-16, 25-16 Oct. 18 at DBG.

In Monday’s regional from DBG, Lexington dismissed R-B 25-18, 25-9.

L-W/R-B

Maggie Luginbuhl compiled quite the stat list with 15 assists, nine service points and five aces. Clare Monge added a team-high five kills.

Brianna Harms and Hattie Hodel each had six digs.

Midland/R-B

Harms had a team-best six kills, while Luginbuhl handed out 16 assists and served three aces.

Lexi Weldon chipped in with nine digs, eight points and three aces.

R-B/Lexington

Monge tallied three kills, while Luginbuhl finished with 10 assists.

Harms (six points), Weldon (14 digs) and Samantha Bertschi (three aces) were other statistical leaders.

Notes: Ottawa Marquette (26-6, 8-0) completed an undefeated TCC portion after a 25-13, 25-8 rout at Dwight on Thursday.

