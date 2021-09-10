R-B takes down OM in three

ROANOKE - A fast start in the third set lifted Roanoke-Benson past Tri-County Conference rival Ottawa Marquette 20-25, 25-20, 25-15 Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

The Rockets (5-1, 2-0) jetted out to a 9-1 advantage to begin the deciding set.

“I thought if we could get to that third set and get into our system, we had a real good chance to win the match,” R-B coach Jodie Sauder commented.

The hosts received 14 kills from Chaysea Wood, while Frannie Heckman added 10.

The Crusaders (10-1, 1-1), who had dropped just one of 21 sets on the season, got 16 service points from Eva McCallum.

