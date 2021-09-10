 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

R-B takes down OM in three

  • Updated
WCJ LOGO

WCJ LOGO

ROANOKE - A fast start in the third set lifted Roanoke-Benson past Tri-County Conference rival Ottawa Marquette 20-25, 25-20, 25-15 Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

The Rockets (5-1, 2-0) jetted out to a 9-1 advantage to begin the deciding set.

“I thought if we could get to that third set and get into our system, we had a real good chance to win the match,” R-B coach Jodie Sauder commented.

The hosts received 14 kills from Chaysea Wood, while Frannie Heckman added 10.

The Crusaders (10-1, 1-1), who had dropped just one of 21 sets on the season, got 16 service points from Eva McCallum.

See full article on Sept. 16 Woodford County Journal newsstands

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tremont runs past Eureka

Tremont runs past Eureka

EUREKA - In Friday's Heart of Illinois Conference large division opener, Tremont controlled the second half in a 48-17 win over Eureka at McCo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News