Related to this story

Most Popular

Knights remain en fuego

Knights remain en fuego

No team is hotter in the Heart of Illinois Conference than Fieldcrest. The Knights’ boosted their win streak to 14 straight after a 57-36 verd…

Trio of grapplers move on

Three Eureka wrestlers advanced from Saturday’s Pontiac Regional. Derrick Wiles captured the 152-pound category with a pin of Caeden Lopshire …