Roanoke-Benson netted an 81-31 victory over Peoria Christian Saturday afternoon at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Brianna Harms scored 22 points, while Lexi Weldon was right behind with 21 for the Rockets (17-11).

The regular season home finale is Thursday at 5:30 p.m. when the Rockets meet Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland from DBG. This will be a varsity only matchup.

Notes: R-B was a 44-29 winner over host El Paso-Gridley Monday evening. By virtue of Ottawa Marquette’s 44-42 win over guest Putnam County on Thursday, the Rockets ended up all alone in second place in the Tri-County Conference behind Seneca (21-8, 11-1).