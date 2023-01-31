R-B routs Ottawa Marquette

Roanoke-Benson concluded the Tri-County Conference portion of the schedule with a 62-26 drubbing of Ottawa Marquette at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

Elsewhere, the Rockets fell at league leader Seneca (20-8, 10-1) 48-43 on Thursday. R-B won 66-53 on Saturday at Heyworth. Brianna Harms scored 24 points, while Maggie Luginbuhl was next with 20.

OM/R-B

The Rockets (15-11, 9-3) jumped out to a 19-5 advantage after eight minutes and poured it in. Harms ended up with 22 points, while Lexi Weldon added 18 and Callie Kennell chipped in with 12.

The victory gave R-B no worse than second place in the conference.

R-B/Seneca

The Rockets led after each of initial three quarter breaks at 14-11, 24-22 and 36-35, respectively. Weldon finished with 19 points, while Harms was next with 12. The win wrapped up the outright TCC crown for the Irish.

R-B hosts former league foe Peoria Christian this Saturday at 4:30 p.m. from DBG.

Notes: Luginbuhl was also chosen to the TCC all-tournament squad,