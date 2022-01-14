 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
R-B rolls past Dwight

  • Updated
ROANOKE - A 47-27 win over Dwight on Thursday evening at Dick Broers Gymnasium gave Roanoke-Benson a sweep of Tri-County Conference foe Dwight.

Lexi Weldon's 16 points were a game-high for the Rockets, who moved to 10-9 overall and 7-2 in the league.

“We’re pretty good when we run our sets, when we have five people moving around, finding gaps and setting screens,” said R-B coach Todd Nafziger. “When we stand out and not move, we’re not.”

The Rockets took the first meeting on the road 46-20 back on Dec. 2. 

Brooke Vigna had 11 points for the Trojans, who dropped to 3-18 overall and 1-8 in the TCC.

Notes: For one of the few times, the three-person officiating crew was made up of women. Elsewhere around the TCC, Seneca handed Henry/Lowpoint-Washburn their first loss on Thursday with a 44-36 road triumph. R-B and the Irish are tied for second, a half-game behind the co-op, who is now 7-1. OM is also in the hunt at 6-2. H/L-W and Seneca are both 13-7 overall.

See full article on Jan. 20 Woodford County Journal newsstands

