Roanoke-Benson used a 24-point fourth period to defeat Tri-County Conference host Ottawa Marquette 54-44 Monday evening. The Rockets (7-4, 5-1) trailed 31-30 at the conclusion of the third. Lexi Weldon scored 21 points, while Brianna Harms was next with 19. Seneca rallied from a 23-17 halftime deficit to tip R-B 48-46 Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Weldon led the hosts with 21 points.