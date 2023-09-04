Roanoke-Benson recorded a 25-22, 25-16 win over Flanagan-Cornell on Aug. 29 at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

In other action, the Rockets fell 21-25, 25-20, 25-23 to Tri-County Conference host Henry Thursday evening.

F-C/R-B

Maggie Luginbuhl served 19 points, five of which were aces, to go with 11 assists. Callie Kennell had five kills, while Clare Monge added 10 digs for the Rockets (2-6).

Peoria Christian arrived Tuesday for a match at DBG. The Rockets continue TCC play tonight, as Peru St. Bede treks in for a 7 p.m. encounter from DBG.