R-B picks up first win

Roanoke-Benson got into the victory column on Sept. 13 with a 25-20, 25-21 triumph at Peoria Heights.

Elsewhere, the Rockets (1-8) fell 25-15, 25-17 at Tri-County Conference rival Ottawa Marquette on Sept. 8. El Paso-Gridley handed R-B a 25-18, 25-16 defeat Sept. 12 at Dick Broers Gymnasium. Back in TCC play, R-B lost 25-16, 27-25 at Woodland on Thursday.

R-B/PH

Clare Monge recorded six kills for the winners, while Maggie Luginbuhl added 10 assists.

Lexi Weldon contributed eight service points, seven digs and three aces.

R-B/OM

Callie Kennell had four kills, while Brianna Harms served four points. Samantha Bertschi provided five assists.

Weldon contributed seven digs for the Rockets.

EP-G/R-B

Kennell and Weldon each had three kills, while Luginbuhl dished out seven assists to go with four points.

Weldon also recorded a dozen digs.

R-B/Woodland

Harms and Monge each had three kills, while Luginbuhl handed out nine assists to go with four points.

Weldon amassed 13 digs for the Rockets, who dropped to 0-3 in the league.

R-B was on the road versus Fieldcrest on Monday. League foe Henry hosts the Rockets tonight at 7 p.m.

Notes: Woodland (14-2) and OM (10-4) are tied atop the TCC at 4-0.

