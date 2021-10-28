R-B outlasts W/R

WILLIAMSFIELD - Roanoke-Benson overcame a sluggish first set to eliminate Williamsfield/ROWVA 14-25, 25-20, 25-17 in regional competition on Wednesday night.

In the deciding set, the Rockets (21-4) raced out to a 6-0 lead on the Cougars (12-12).

“Momentum is a huge thing in volleyball,” said R-B coach Jodie Sauder. “To be able to grab the momentum in the third was important to go on and win the match.”

Frannie Heckman paced the Rockets with 15 kills, while Chaysea Wood added 10. Olivia Farquer tallied six kills for the hosts.

R-B meets Elmwood in Thursday's 6 p.m. final. The Trojans ousted Kewanee Wethersfield in straight sets in Wednesday's nightcap.

Notes: This is the first season of a co-op between Williamsfield and ROWVA, which is made up of the towns of Rio, Oneida, Wataga, Victoria and Altona. R-B science teacher Jerod Gross is a graduate of ROWVA, which is based in Oneida. All five communities are located in Knox County, as is Williamsfield, which is in the extreme eastern portion.

