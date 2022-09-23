 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
R-B outlasts Chargers

Roanoke-Benson dropped the first set on Sept, 20, but rebounded to defeat host Peoria Christian 16-25, 26-24, 25-19.

Elsewhere, the Rockets dropped to 0-4 in the Tri-County Conference after a 14-25, 25-14, 25-20 loss at Henry on Thursday night. R-B fell 25-10, 25-11 to host Fieldcrest on Sept. 19. Maggie Luginbuhl (seven points, six assists), Samantha Bertschi (three kills) and Lexi Weldon (10 digs) were the statistical leaders for the Rockets (2-10).

R-B/Peoria Ch.

Weldon and Brianna Harms each provided seven kills and nine digs. Luginbuhl recorded 19 assists.

Bertschi served up a total of nine points.

The Rockets stepped out of conference Tuesday night with a road trip to Clinton. They host league foe Dwight this evening at p.m. from Dick Broers Gymnasium.

Notes: Ottawa Marquette (12-4, 5-0) took over first place in the TCC after a 25-20, 25-23 sweep of guest Woodland (15-3, 4-1) on Thursday.

Eureka goes one, two at Dunlap

Eureka goes one, two at Dunlap

The Eureka boys won the Dunlap Invitational on Saturday, while the girls were second. Elsewhere, Fieldcrest and Lowpoint-Washburn/Roanoke-Bens…

Inaugural class to be enshrined

Inaugural class to be enshrined

The Hornet Way, which was created earlier this year, is the brick pathway that leads to McCollum Field and eight-lane track. It is in place as…

R-B swings past three more

Roanoke-Benson met Clinton and host El Paso-Gridley in a Wednesday triangular in Kappa. The Rockets (12-1) won the event, as they received a n…

R-B picks up first win

Roanoke-Benson got into the victory column on Sept. 13 with a 25-20, 25-21 triumph at Peoria Heights.

