R-B outlasts Chargers

Roanoke-Benson dropped the first set on Sept, 20, but rebounded to defeat host Peoria Christian 16-25, 26-24, 25-19.

Elsewhere, the Rockets dropped to 0-4 in the Tri-County Conference after a 14-25, 25-14, 25-20 loss at Henry on Thursday night. R-B fell 25-10, 25-11 to host Fieldcrest on Sept. 19. Maggie Luginbuhl (seven points, six assists), Samantha Bertschi (three kills) and Lexi Weldon (10 digs) were the statistical leaders for the Rockets (2-10).

R-B/Peoria Ch.

Weldon and Brianna Harms each provided seven kills and nine digs. Luginbuhl recorded 19 assists.

Bertschi served up a total of nine points.

The Rockets stepped out of conference Tuesday night with a road trip to Clinton. They host league foe Dwight this evening at p.m. from Dick Broers Gymnasium.

Notes: Ottawa Marquette (12-4, 5-0) took over first place in the TCC after a 25-20, 25-23 sweep of guest Woodland (15-3, 4-1) on Thursday.