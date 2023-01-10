 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
R-B moves back to .500

Two players scored in double figures for Roanoke-Benson in a 51-38 victory over Tri-County Conference host Midland on Monday night. Brianna Harms tallied 24 points, while Maggie Luginbuhl added 13 for the Rockets (9-9, 6-2).

In other games, R-B lost 46-39 to Spring Valley Hall to wrap up pool play at the Amboy Invitational on Dec. 29. The Rockets fell 47-35 to host Peoria Heights/Quest on Saturday. Despite 21 points by Lexi Weldon, the Rockets dropped a 38-32 league affair to Putnam County Thursday night at Dick Broers Gymnasium.

SVH/R-B

The Rockets led 12-8 after the first period before the Red Devils grabbed a 27-23 advantage into halftime.

Harms and Weldon each finished with 13 points.

R-B/PH-Q

The fourth quarter was the difference. The Rockets led 33-31 after three, but were outscored 14 to four over the last eight minutes.

Harms paced the guests with 14 points, while Luginbuhl followed with 12.

R-B continues TCC play tonight with a 7 p.m. tilt at Dwight.

